[Weather] Large daily temperature difference expected throughout the day

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Residents of Korea woke up to a cold morning, as daily low temperatures dropped to minus 3 to 1 degrees Celsius nationwide.Despite the chilly weather, temperatures will go up throughout the day. Seoul will reach a daytime high of 6 degrees Celsius, Incheon 7 C, Chuncheon 7 C, Daegu 13 C, Gwangju 14 C, and Busan 16 C.As there will be a sharp change in temperatures, the Korean Meteorological Administration advised people to take care of their health.Fine dust levels will be “moderate” in most regions with the exception of the southern provinces, which will see “bad” levels of fine dust. Chungcheong Province and Gyeongsang Province are expected to see yellow dust coming from China.“Bad” levels of fine dust will continue to cover the nation throughout the week.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)