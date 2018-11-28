Arrest warrant sought for man over firebomb attack against top court chief's car

NATIONAL

Police sought an arrest warrant for a 74-year-old man on Wednesday for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle carrying the head of the country's top court earlier this week, they said.



The move came a day after police apprehended the man, identified only by the surname Nam, on-site for hurling the firebomb at the car carrying Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-su as it was entering the court building in Seoul. '





(Yonhap)

One of the front tires caught fire, but it was immediately put out by security guards. Kim suffered no injuries.Nam was staging a one-person protest in front of the top court against a ruling he received over a farm he operated when he lit a plastic bottle filled with gasoline and lobbed it toward the car, according to the police.

(Yonhap)