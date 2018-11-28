Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Arrest warrant sought for man over firebomb attack against top court chief's car

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Nov 28, 2018 - 20:47
  • Updated : Nov 28, 2018 - 20:47

Police sought an arrest warrant for a 74-year-old man on Wednesday for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle carrying the head of the country's top court earlier this week, they said.

The move came a day after police apprehended the man, identified only by the surname Nam, on-site for hurling the firebomb at the car carrying Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-su as it was entering the court building in Seoul. '

(Yonhap)


One of the front tires caught fire, but it was immediately put out by security guards. Kim suffered no injuries.

Nam was staging a one-person protest in front of the top court against a ruling he received over a farm he operated when he lit a plastic bottle filled with gasoline and lobbed it toward the car, according to the police.

(Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114