[Graphic News] Singapore ‘world’s best place for expats to live and work’

WORLD

Singapore was voted the best place in the world for expats to live and work for a fourth straight year, beating New Zealand, Germany and Canada, according to HSBC’s annual Expat Explorer.Australia ranked sixth, a notch lower than last year. Switzerland ranked eighth, considering the high cost of raising children and the difficulty of making friends.Over 27,000 expats in 159 countries responded to this year’s survey, which included 27 questions in three categories: economics, experience and family.