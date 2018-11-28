Massive blackout hits Goyang and Paju

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A massive power outage hit Goyang and Paju in Gyeonggi Province around noon on Wednesday, affecting residential and commercial customers. The power utilities in most areas were fully reconnected after an hour and a half, Korea Electric Power Corp. said.The sudden blackout is thought to have occurred after a high-voltage line buried near Dongpae High School in Paju was damaged during a water facility repair carried out by Korea Land & Housing Corp., according to local media reports.Kepco managed to restore the power supply in 20 minutes in Goyang, but it took around an hour and a half in Paju.The power outage brought to a standstill apartment complexes, restaurants, movie theaters and traffic lights in the affected areas.No casualties have been reported, but the residents of the affected areas complained that they couldn’t get enough information on the blackout as Gyeonggi government did not send an emergency message and Kepco did not receive their phone calls.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)