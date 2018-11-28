Samsung unveils new SSD lineup with up to 4TB capacity

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled a new lineup of consumer-oriented solid state drives on Wednesday boasting storage capacity of up to 4 terabytes with improved speed and reasonable price tags.



The South Korean tech giant said it will release the Samsung 860 QVO built on the high-density 4-bit multilevel cell NAND flash architecture next month in some 50 markets including South Korea and the United States.



Compared to 3-bit products, the 4-bit solution can increase the amount of data stored in a chip of the same size by 33 percent.







Samsung Electronics Co.`s 860 QVO solid state drive (Yonhap)

The new SSD will be released in three capacities -- 1TB, 2TB and 4TB -- with a price tag of $149.99, $299.99 and $599.99, respectively."Today's consumers are using, producing and storing more high-resolution files than ever, including 4K videos and graphics-intensive games, escalating demand for greater capacities and performance in storage devices," Samsung said, claiming the new products are faster and much more reliable.The sequential read speed stands at 550 megabytes per second, and the sequential write speed is estimated at 520MB/s.The products come with a three-year warranty, or up to 1,440 terabytes written for the 4TB version. (Yonhap)