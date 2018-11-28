[Global Finance Awards] KEB Hana Bank sweeps financial awards

BUSINESS

Ham Hyung-kil (right), chief of KEB Hana Bank’s private banking center in Apgujeong, Seoul, poses with Yuri Bender, an editor-in-chief at Professional Wealth Management, during an award ceremony in London on Nov. 7. (KEB Hana Bank)

KEB Hana Bank swept global awards from renowned financial publications this year, solidifying its status as a representative private bank in Korea.Early this month the bank was acknowledged as the best private bank in Korea at the 10th Global Private Banking Awards in London. The event was jointly hosted by two UK publications, The Banker and Professional Wealth Management.The Banker is a monthly international financial affairs publication, and Professional Wealth Management is a magazine about European wealth management. Both are owned by The Financial Times.KEB Hana Bank has received the best private bank award for six years straight, having first attained the honor in 2011 as the first and only Korean bank to do so.The Banker praised KEB Hana Bank’s efforts to expand its diverse range of products and services by providing abundant total asset management services customized for client needs, innovating online channels for the digital financial market, and strengthening collaboration and integration of the financial group’s asset management brands.Together with the award from The Banker, KEB Hana Bank has swept all the key private bank awards offered by global financial institutions and publications this year.Last month at the Private Banker International Global Wealth Summit and Awards, the bank received an award for the most innovative business model. The event, hosted by the renowned publication Private Banker International, has celebrated the best and most innovative institutions and projects for 27 years.In February, Global Finance Magazine selected KEB Hana Bank as the global best private bank for digital client solutions. In the same month, Euromoney’s 15th private banking and wealth management survey identified KEB Hana Bank as the best private bank in Korea.Euromoney is a UK-based monthly magazine focused on business and finance. It ranks banks after surveying 2,400 professional financiers from around 90 nations.Euromoney said KEB Hana Bank topped the list in terms of professional service in managing assets for private clients, advisory capabilities in research and asset distribution, and financial services for multinational clients, including foreign exchange.“We are pleased to prove the bank’s top asset management capability globally. We will repay the trust of our clients by providing them with more upgraded services through diverse channels,” said Chang Kyung-hoon, a vice chief of KEB Hana Bank’s well-living group.By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)