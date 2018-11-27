Busker Busker leader Jang Beom-june returns as YouTuber

Jang greeted his loyal fans by uploading a cover of Black Pink Jennie’s “Solo” on his YouTube channel on Nov. 22. Previously, he had only uploaded tracks from his own albums and videos of his own live performances.
|(YouTube)
Fans were pleased to hear Jang’s unique interpretation of the song.
“It’s so cool that the cover sounds like an original -- I absolutely love it!” a YouTube user wrote.
Jang uploaded another video Monday, in which he and his daughter Jo-ah harvest sweet potatoes together.
|(YouTube)
Jang was discharged from the military Sept. 10 following a knee injury.
By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)