Yemenis appeal Korea's decision to deny refugee status

JEJU -- A group of 46 Yemenis staying on the southern island of Jeju have appealed the government's recent decision to deny them refugee status, officials said Tuesday.



A total of 481 Yemenis have applied for asylum after arriving on Jeju early this year. The immigration office here has so far granted 362 people one-year humanitarian stay permits and rejected 34 applications, granting no permits. The remaining 85 are still being processed.







The office said the 34 people who were rejected and 12 people allowed to stay temporarily filed objections to the decision with the Ministry of Justice.Humanitarian stay permits are granted when asylum seekers fail to meet the criteria for official refugee status but are allowed to stay in the country due to other circumstances. Permits should be extended every year, and holders can leave Jeju for other parts of the country.Foreign asylum seekers denied refugee status can appeal to the Ministry of Justice within 30 days and file an administrative suit within 90 days. They can get a stay extension every six months during litigation. (Yonhap)