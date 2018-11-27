Samsung Display carries out CSR for youths, underprivileged

BUSINESS

Samsung Display has been engaged in social acitivities designed for teenagers and the underprivileged throughout this year as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility program, the company said Tuesday.



For teenagers, the firm has supported students in promoting the importance of reading with a project called “BOM (Bread of Mind) Dream” since 2014.







Participants attend the 2018 BOM Dream Awards ceremony. (Samsung Display)

The program involved remodeling school libraries and providing other spaces for reading in 10 regions of South Chungcheong Province.It donated 16,500 books to 70 places this year, with the combined number of donated books reaching over 70,000 over the last five years. It has also operated various reading-related programs such as a mentorship program, reading competitions and camps.To help youth with developmental disabilities, the company runs the “Soundable Arts Group” scholarship program. Some 50 recipients are invited to take part in a choir, musical recitals, musicals and other arts performances under the guidance of professional artists.Members of Samsung Display have also been directly taking part in volunteer works. Most recently on Nov. 14, 500 employees and other local volunteers gathered to make 20,000 heads of kimchi to be shared to some 4,000 underprivileged households.The kimjang (making large bulks of kimchi for storage during wintertime) festival has been the firm‘s key CSR program for the past 14 years.“We are dedicated to helping the youth to realize their dreams. We will continue our contribution for youth and the local community,” a Samsung Display official said.

By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)