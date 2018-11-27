Korea's arms agency makes export-oriented organizational change

NATIONAL

South Korea's arms procurement agency said Tuesday it has created a senior-level post to expand exports of weapons and other defense goods.



The appointment of Chung Jae-joon to be in charge of international cooperation is part of the organizational change of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration aimed at promoting overseas arms sales and coping with the "fourth industrial revolution" era.







(Yonhap)

Chung will oversee the operation of the Defense Export Promotion Center established last week.DAPA also launched a separate team for the research and development of state-of-the-art weapon systems, including advanced drones with the mission of surveillance and precision strikes."With the organizational change this time, (DAPA) will take one more step toward the innovation of defense industry projects for future national defense," Wang Jung-hong, the agency's chief, said."It will also serve as a change to lay the groundwork for the sluggish (domestic) defense industry to regain its vigor." (Yonhap)