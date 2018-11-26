GS E&C shows world-class tech with Noryang Bridge construction

BUSINESS

Noryang Bridge (GS E&C)

South Korean builder GS Engineering and Construction said the construction of Noryang Bridge has proven the company’s world-class construction technology.Noryang Bridge, which connects Namhae County and Hadong County in South Gyeongsang Province, opened to public on Sept. 13 after nine years of construction.It is the world’s first suspension bridge with an inclined main tower built by a domestic company.The 890-meter-long Noryang Bridge is the third-longest bridge in the country, following the Yi Sun-sin Bridge (1,545 meter) and Ulsan Bridge (1,150 meter).GS E&C said its technology allowed the main towers of the bridge, which were built at an inclination of 8 degrees, to form a V shape by connecting the supporting cables. The technology not only reduced the tension of the main cable, but also created a scenic view with the V-shaped main towers representing the victory of Adm. Yi Sun-sin.Noryang Bridge is located at the site of the Battle of Noryang, where the combined fleets of the Joseon Kingdom and Ming Dynasty fought against the Japanese navy in 1598.The firm also used 3D cables for Noryang Bridge, the first attempt in the world for a suspension bridge, said the company. The cables were arranged in a 3D streamlined shape to increase wind resistance as well.“By building the world’s first suspension bridge with an inclined main tower with purely in-house technology, we have received requests from countries like Norway to share construction technology. We are proud to take a step forward to become the world’s leading builder,” said Ko Byung-woo, head of the infrastructure division at GS E&C.