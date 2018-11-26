[Advertorial] Hyundai Card spruces up Design Library

BUSINESS

An interior view of Hyundai Card Design Library (Hyundai Card)

Hyundai Card Design Library wrapped up its renovation and reopened its doors to visitors in early November, aimed to improve visitor experience and better meet visitors’ needs.The facility opened in 2013 as the world’s largest design library at the time, and is now one of four libraries operated by the South Korean credit card company, alongside a travel library, music library and cooking library.Marking the sixth anniversary of its operation, Hyundai Card Design Library has been temporarily closed for about six weeks for renovation.Under the renewal project, Hyundai Card replaced an exhibition hall on the first floor with a lounge, so that design workshops or lectures can take place.Moreover, a special space for rare book collections was built in place of the book cafe on the first floor. Visitors can make reservations prior to the entrance to gain access to some 4,500 rare books, including limited editions of art book publisherssuch as London-based Phaidon Press and Koln-based Taschen, as well as full collections of magazines such as “Life” and “Domus.”Located in Jongno-gu district in Seoul, Hyundai Card Design Library houses some 16,000 books and is visited by some 50,000 people a year, according to the company’s estimate.