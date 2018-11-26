EBS under fire for kids’ Kim Jong-un puzzle kit

NATIONAL

(EBS Media)

A children’s 3D puzzle has received heavy criticism for its positive image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, forcing the company to discontinue the product.The toy, created by Scholas Store in partnership with EBS Media, is part of a puzzle series of leaders that are trying to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula. Children can build a small 3D figure of Kim Jong-un using the kit.The puzzle positively described Kim Jong-un as “the youngest head-of-state in the world” and “a leader who took one more step to achieve world peace by denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.”Critics pointed out that the puzzle omits mention of Kim’s dictatorial nature and hostile past. Many expressed concerns that children may grow up to only see positive sides of the North Korean leader.Lee Jun-seok of the Bareunmirae Party stepped up to condemn the state-run education channel. He wrote on his Facebook, “EBS is a public broadcasting channel operated by license fees. It’s unpleasant to see my money going into making such products. The person who came up with the idea to promote a dictator, whom children should never look up to, should be penalized.”As the controversy raged, EBS Media said that the puzzle was designed in time with the softening mood between two Koreas. The company added that the Kim Jong-un puzzle would be discontinued and the products that have been sold will be recalled.Scholas Store has deleted the product from its website as of Monday.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)