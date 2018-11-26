[Weather] Warmer temperatures forecast for Monday, but with thick fog and dust

NATIONAL

Fine dust levels are expected to remain “bad” across the nation on Monday. (Yonhap)

Fine dust levels are expected to remain “bad” across the nation Monday, and will be accompanied by thick fog in some areas. The fog is expected to last throughout the day in South Korea’s inland and west coast areas.Bad fine dust levels are forecast for the capital area as well as Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Air Quality Forecasting Center within the National Institute of Environment Research.Temperatures will rise slightly later in the day as a result of warm west winds. Temperature lows will vary from 3 degrees Celsius to 8 C, with highs of 10 to 16 C in the day, about 5 C higher than the previous day.Morning temperatures in Seoul are expected to dip to about minus 2 C, but will rise to 13 C later in the day, an increase of 4 C from the previous day.Daytime highs in Korea’s major cities are forecast to record 13 C in Incheon, 14 C in Suwon, 16 C in Gangneung, 15 C in Daejeon and 16 C in Gwangju.The temperature distribution will be 3 to 6 C higher on-year until Tuesday. The Korea Meteorological Administration advised taking precautions to stay healthy at times when daily temperature ranges fluctuate.Jeju Island is expected to receive light rain, about 5 millimeters, in the afternoon.By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)