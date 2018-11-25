Majority Koreans recognize forests' role in improving life: survey

BUSINESS

South Koreans are aware of the benefits of forests and their role in improving quality of life, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Forest Science under the Korea Forest Service.







The nationwide survey was carried out in May and involved 2,624 adults residing in 17 areas of the country (provinces or major cities). Respondents were asked to rate the connections between forests and quality of life in 11 categories.When respondents were asked how much forests had influenced their lives, the average answer was 7.62 points out of 10.When asked how forests improved quality of life, respondents gave high marks to health (85.2 points out of 100), the environment (74.4), cultural and leisure activities (69.5) and living conditions (68.0).The institute concluded that many citizens were aware of forests as social overhead capital and that forestry policies enhanced public welfare -- for example, by managing forests and creating recreational areas within forests.But the respondents were less aware of forests’ role in the economy -- for example, in generating household income and creating jobs. Fewer points were assigned for questions about the role of forests in education and social welfare programs.On average, 66.3 points were assigned for forests as places free of natural disasters, crimes or accidents; 62.5 points for forests’ role in improving communication among families, friends and communities; 32.2 points for the role of forests in providing educational opportunities and 26.3 for their role in offering volunteer opportunities.A lower score, 14.4 points, was assigned to the economic value of forests -- for example, as sources of lumber and other products. Only 14.3 points were assigned for the value of forests as sources of employment opportunities.“The latest results of the survey, the first in South Korea to measure the role of forest ecosystems in quality of life, will (help us advocate for) forestry policies that can increase quality of life and (have a direct impact on) the people,” the institute said in a statement.The institute said it will continue to expand its research by factoring in demographic characteristics and categorizing the questions in terms of social and economic similarities among respondents and regions.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)