Suspected bird flu case discovered in South Chungcheong region

NATIONAL

Birds that may have been infected with avian influenza were discovered in South Chungcheong Province, the government said Friday.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said AI antigens of the H5 strain were detected in excrement of wild birds in Hongseong in the province.





(Yonhap)

The ministry said it will take three to four days to finalize whether the birds have been infected with the highly pathogenic virus.About 490 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have occurred in 34 nations, including China, Taiwan and Russia, this year, with 66 percent of them being identical to the type of virus discovered in South Korea, according to the ministry.The ministry said it will set up a 10-kilometer perimeter of the surrounding area to carry out disinfection efforts and keep closer tabs on local poultry farms and habitats of wild birds.

(Yonhap)