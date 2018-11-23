Korea requests Romania's support for Korea peace process

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday asked Romania to play a key role in supporting the Korean Peninsula peace process, especially when it holds the European Union's rotating presidency next year.



In meeting with her Romanian counterpart, Teodor-Viorel Melescanu, in Seoul, Kang stressed the importance of the European nation's "voice and leadership" at a time when South Korea is concentrating diplomatic efforts on the goal of achieving the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and bringing lasting peace.







(Yonhap)

Romania's top diplomat described South Korea as one of the most important partners for his nation.Improving political and economic ties with South Korea is a major issue for Romania, he added.He said Romania hopes to find substantive ways to help the peace process move forward.He arrived here Thursday for a three-day stay, as the two sides mark the 10th anniversary of forging a strategic partnership. (Yonhap)