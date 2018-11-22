Inter-Korean summit expected in near future: spy agency

NATIONAL

South Korea's spy agency said Thursday an inter-Korean summit will be held "in the near future," adding Seoul is pushing to organize the meeting south of the border.



The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the comment during a general meeting of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee. The meeting was held behind closed doors, and Liberty Korea Party Rep. Lee Eun-jae, who serves on the committee, briefed reporters afterward.





Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service, prepares for a general meeting of the the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee at the National Assembly building in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have held three summits so far in 2018. They met in the border truce village of Panmunjom in April and May. Then in September, Moon traveled to Pyongyang for the third summit, during which Kim accepted Moon's invitation to visit Seoul by the end of the year.Also during the Intelligence Committee meeting, the NIS said it was keeping an eye on North Korea's hacking activities, without specifying exactly when North Korea launched its cyber attacks.Asked if Scud missiles at North Korea's Sakkanmol base were aimed at South Korea, the NIS replied, "We believe they're continuing their missile activity," without further elaboration.During a meeting with Intelligence Committee lawmakers Nov. 14, the NIS said there were normal activities under way at Sakkanmol.(Yonhap)