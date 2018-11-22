Government agency to train Vietnamese workers on international trading

NATIONAL

The Human Resources Development Service of Korea and Seoul Business Agency on Thursday launched a program aimed at supporting Vietnamese nationals in importing Korean small and medium-sized enterprises’ products to their country.The program will provide international trade-related training and education to 33 Vietnamese workers in Korea this year in a bid to expand Korean SMEs’ export routes, HRD said. The 33 workers were selected from those who re-entered Korea on the E-9 visa.The HDR Korea and Seoul Business Agency will also help the Vietnamese nationals find jobs in the trading industry in Vietnam when they return home.Upon completion of the training, the Seoul Business Agency will support the trainees in importing products to Vietnam.“Through the program, the agency will make all-out efforts to reduce illegal staying by foreign workers and increase export opportunities for SMEs in Korea,” HRD Korea President Kim Dong-man said.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)