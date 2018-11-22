Go to Mobile Version

[Monitor] World Talent Ranking list 2018

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Nov 22, 2018 - 16:00
  • Updated : Nov 22, 2018 - 18:32


Among 63 nations, Korea’s talent competitiveness ranked 33rd with a score of 62.32 out of 100 points according to the International Institute Management Development in Switzerland. Switzerland topped the list with a perfect score of 100, followed by Denmark, Norway, Austria and the Netherlands. Korea’s ranking rose six places from 39th last year, mostly due to a jump from 38th to 20th in the investment and development sector. In Asia, Singapore ranked the highest at 13th, the same as in 2017, China rose to 39th place and Japan was ranked 29th.

By KoreaHerald (khnews@heraldcorp.com) 


