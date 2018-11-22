[Weather] Freezing Thursday morning with clear skies

Some parts of South Korea will see subzero temperatures down to minus 7 to 6 degrees Celsius in the morning, with the mercury expected to drop to minus 3 C in Seoul and Suwon, minus 6.4 C in Daegwallyeong, minus 4 C in Cheongju, minus 5 C in Sejong and minus 1 C in Jeonju. Daytime temperatures are set to rise to 5 to 12 C throughout the nation.
|Thursday’s temperatures are to drop below zero in some parts of South Korea including Seoul. (Yonhap)
Strong winds blowing from the northwest will hit the central district including Gyeonggi, Gangwon and North and South Chungcheong provinces, with temperatures about 5 to 9 C lower than Wednesday’s.
Overcast skies are expected over the western coast. In South Jeolla Province, the area is forecast to receive 5 millimeters of light rain or snow at night, as Thursday is Soseol, the day of the year’s first expected snowfall, in accordance with Korean traditional seasonal days.
Levels of fine dust will record “good” or “average” across the country due to smooth atmospheric diffusion, but extra caution is advised for fire prevention as the air gradually increases in dryness.
According to the Korean Meteorological Administration, the cold weather will continue through the weekend, with daytime lows below 10 C.
