Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Over 400 teachers, staff disciplined for DUI in last 3 years in Gyeonggi Province

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Nov 21, 2018 - 17:40
  • Updated : Nov 21, 2018 - 17:40
Over 400 Gyeonggi Province teachers and school staff were disciplined for drunken driving in the last three years, according to a report from the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education.

The report on the status of civil servants disciplined for driving under the influence showed that a total of 406 school teachers and staff in the province faced disciplinary action between 2016 and 2018 for drunk driving, for causing drunk driving accdents or refusing to take a breathalyzer test. 


(Yonhap)


An elementary school teacher had his salary reduced for one month after refusing to take a breathalyzer test, while another teacher from a middle school received a pay cut for three months for a drunk driving accident.

The principal of an elementary school was given a two-month suspension for taking no actions after causing a DUI accident.

“Educational authorities should issue stiffer punishments than a reprimand or pay cut for drunk drivers,” Lee Jin, an education committee lawmaker of Gyeonggi’s provincial assembly, said Wednesday.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114