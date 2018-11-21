Finance minister vows deregulation, support for startups

BUSINESS

South Korea's chief economic policymaker said Wednesday that the government will ceaselessly seek deregulation and provide support for startups, which are key to innovation-led growth.



Attending a meeting with businessmen, Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said his successor shares the view that smaller firms should play a leading role in the innovation-led growth strategy.







Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (C) speaks during a meeting with businessmen in Seoul, on Nov. 21, 2018. (Yonhap)

"Startups, their growth and deregulation are very important (for innovation-led growth), and the government will continue efforts for deregulation and induce a flexible labor market," the official said.Kim is expected to step down soon following a Cabinet reshuffle. Hong Nam-ki, who has been tapped to succeed him, is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary hearing before taking the post of finance minister.The incumbent Moon Jae-in administration has been focusing on key economic policies centered on income-led growth.Earlier, the government announced a road map with four key principles -- income-led growth, a job-creating economy, a fair economy and innovative growth -- while it came up with a tax code revision involving a hike of both income taxes for well-off individuals and corporate taxes for businesses. (Yonhap)