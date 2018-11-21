Seoul to subsidize embedded chips for pets starting next year

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Microchip registration for pets will be available for 10,000 won at around 900 veterinary clinics in Seoul starting next year.Seoul City said Wednesday that it will provide subsidies for embedding microchips into companion animals, which usually costs between 45,000 won and 70,000.The animal registration system designates serial numbers to companion animals. Microchips are then embedded into the pets, or owners receive collar-like external microchips that contain their information, so that pets can be easily identified if they are lost or abandoned.The number of abandoned animals here decreased from 11,395 in 2013 to 8,632 in 2017, which could be a result of the registration system, said Seoul City.Introduced in 2013, the system has 285,000 animals registered in Seoul as of October.By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)