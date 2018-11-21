Steven Yoo announces new album after controversy, plans to donate proceeds

ENTERTAINMENT

(Steven Yoo Weibo)

Steven Yoo, also known as Yoo Seung-jun, will release a digital album after an 11-year hiatus that followed a controversial decision to acquire US citizenship. By becoming a US citizen, Yoo was able to avoid South Korea’s mandatory military service.According to local media, the singer will send out a prerelease track Thursday, titled “Another Day.” The song is a medium-tempo ballad.Yoo’s album will be available Dec. 5 along with a music video for the title track. The singer composed all the B-side tracks, which mostly consist of hip-hop music.Yoo has said he plans to donate all the proceeds of his album to good causes.Once a megahit star, Yoo faced criticism in the early 2000s when he promised to enlist in the military but avoided doing so by acquiring US citizenship. He has continued his career in China after being banned from entering Korea in 2002.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)