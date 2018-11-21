Appeals court upholds 2-yr term for ex-leader Park for election interference

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A Seoul appellate court on Wednesday upheld a district court decision to sentence ousted former President Park Geun-hye to a two-year prison term for election law violations, dismissing the prosecution's request to increase the jail term by one year.The district court in July convicted Park for interfering in the candidate nomination process of the then ruling Saenuri Party for the 2016 Assembly elections.The prosecution appealed the ruling, seeking its original three-year prison term for the former president, who was removed from office early last year following her impeachment by parliament.Park has also been convicted of various other corruption charges, including the abuse of power that landed her a 25-year prison term and a 20 billion won ($17.7 million) fine.The former president has also been sentenced to an additional six years in prison for coercing and accepting illegal funds from various government offices, including the National Intelligence Service.In total, Park is currently scheduled to serve 33 years in prison. (Yonhap)