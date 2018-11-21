Rapper Microdot apologizes after parents’ fraud allegations

ENTERTAINMENT

(Microdot`s Instagram)

Rapper Microdot has apologized in the face of growing pressure to address fraud allegations surrounding his parents.In a statement released Wednesday, the rapper said, “First and foremost, I want to apologize to those who were hurt because of what my parents did.”“As a son, I think I have some responsibility to bear. I want to meet each and every one (of the victims) and listen,” he added.Microdot also apologized for his previous comments that the allegations are unfounded and that he would take legal action against those who brought fraud allegations against his parents.“I hurt you again yesterday by rejecting the earlier reports as unfounded and saying that I’d take legal action.”The rapper went on to say he was just 5 years old when his family moved to New Zealand, and was kept in the dark about the alleged fraud his parents are accused of.Meanwhile, Microdot’s parents, who are believed to be based in Auckland, told the local press they would come back to Korea to get the facts straight. However, they have not yet decided when to make the trip.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)