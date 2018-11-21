US 'strongly supports' inter-Korean railway study: official

NATIONAL

The United States has expressed its "strong support" for the Koreas' plan to study the possibility of reconnecting a railway across their border, a South Korean official said Tuesday.



Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, relayed the US position to reporters after meeting with his American counterpart, Stephen Biegun, earlier in the day.







Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs. (Yonhap)

"The US expressed its strong support for the joint study of the inter-Korean railway project," he said.The official was speaking about reports that the US is reluctant to see the survey move forward due to concerns the project could dampen sanctions on Pyongyang.The Koreas earlier agreed to launch the study late last month to enable a groundbreaking ceremony by early December.The initial schedule has been delayed amid continued consultations between South Korea and the USLee said Seoul still aims to hold the ceremony before the end of the year. (Yonhap)