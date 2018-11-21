[Newsmaker] South Korean tourist dies in train accident in Switzerland

NATIONAL

GENEVA -- A South Korean tourist died after being hit by a mountain train in Switzerland earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.



The tragic accident occurred on Monday afternoon (Switzerland time) when the man in his 60s was on a group tour program in Mount Rigi in the central area of the European country, according to the ministry.







(Yonhap)

Reports said that he had already died by the time a rescue team arrived on the scene."The South Korean embassy in Switzerland sent a consul to the site right after the accident to check the police's investigation and is now providing support to the bereaved family," the ministry said in a statement."The embassy plans to offer active consular support related to the investigation and funeral procedures," it added.The police authorities are currently trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. (Yonhap)