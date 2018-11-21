International anti-land mine coalition welcomes demining along inter-Korean border

NATIONAL

An international anti-land mine coalition welcomed a demining operation that South and North Korea have been undertaking along their border, saying it hopes the confidence-building measure will reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



Since Oct. 1, the Koreas have been removing land mines in an area inside the Demilitarized Zone as part of a joint project to retrieve war remains from the site. It's part of a peace agreement that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached at their third summit in Pyongyang in September.







(Yonhap)

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines welcomed the demining work."It was announced that some limited demining in the DMZ between North and South Korea commenced on 1 October 2018, as part of joint efforts to exhume the remains of troops from the Korean War," the Geneva-based group said in its "Landmine Monitor 2018" report released on Tuesday."Although only a small area of land was cleared, and to unknown standards, the ICBL has welcomed this confidence-building measure and expressed hope that it would help decrease tensions on the Korean peninsula," the group said. (Yonhap)