LG Display installs donation kiosks at facilities

BUSINESS

LG Display Co., a display panel maker under LG Group, said Wednesday it has installed electronic kiosks in its facilities across the country, helping employees make donations easily.



The company said employees can swipe their identity cards on the kiosks and make donations ranging from 1,000 won ($0.88) to 10,000 won, which will be automatically deducted from their paychecks.



LG Display said the project was designed to encourage employees to participate in making contributions to the community.







Employees can look at monitors at the kiosks to see information on people needing help.LG Display said the kiosks are significant as they simplify the process of making donations.First introduced in August last year at LG Display's Gumi-based production line, located 261 kilometers south of Seoul, the company gradually expanded the project to cover other regions. There are currently six kiosks in operation.LG said 4,000 employees have participated so far in raising 60 million won. (Yonhap)