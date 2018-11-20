Koreas to connect road inside heavily fortified DMZ

NATIONAL

Troops engage in demining operations inside the Demilitarized Zone on Oct. 17, 2018, in this photo provided by the Joint Press Corps. (Yonhap)

The two Koreas will connect a road across the military demarcation line inside the Demilitarized Zone this week to support a joint project to excavate Korean War remains at a notorious battle site, a government source in Seoul said Tuesday.On Thursday, the two sides will connect the road at Arrowhead Ridge, or Hill 281, in Cheorwon, 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul -- a site that they have designated for the project to retrieve war remains from April to October next year.The ridge was a site of fierce battles during the 1950-53 Cold War conflict.It will be the first time the Koreas have made such a road inside the heavily fortified DMZ since the armistice was signed to halt the Korean War."It will be an unpaved tactical road running through the DMZ," the source said on condition of anonymity. "The road will be up to 12 meters wide."The Koreas have been constructing the road and demining the ridge to ensure safety ahead of the excavation project.The project is part of a military agreement the Koreas' defense ministers signed after the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in September. (Yonhap)