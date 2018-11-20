Police arrest suspect of sexual offense despite misleading call

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The suspect of alleged sexual offense was arrested in Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday, thanks to a police officer’s intuition.According to Gyeonggi Gapyeong Police Station, the police received a call at 3:23 a.m. in which only screaming and fighting sounds could be heard before it was hung up.The police officer who received the initial call made numerous attempts to call back and eventually got through to a woman who said, “It was a minor quarrel because we were drunk, you don’t have to worry about it.”Despite the woman’s explanations, the police officer sensed that something was wrong, and asked for officers to be dispatched to the area. At the scene, they found another woman, whom they identified as a karaoke hostess, in shock on the floor of a karaoke room. Police said she had been sexually abused by a customer who had then run away.After analyzing security footage, the police tracked down the 46-year-old suspect working at a nearby construction site and arrested him at 6:50 a.m.The police are planning to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect. The woman who misled the police on the phone might face charges of obstruction of justice.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)