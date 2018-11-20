Business, political leaders of Korea, China urge Asia to stay open, innovative

BUSINESS

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the Boao Forum for Asia Seoul Conference on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

In the face of growing protectionism and anti-globalization moves, Asian countries should remain open to multilateral and free trade platforms, and seek innovative strategies to keep economic growth high, according to business and political leaders from South Korea and China at a forum in Seoul on Tuesday.“Asia today is facing uncertainties (instigated by) anti-globalization, protectionism and isolationism,” said former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the Boao Forum for Asia Seoul Conference 2018.“By pursuing the values of globalization, free trade and multilateralism through regional cooperation and agreements, Asia will have its economic miracle continued and consolidate its position as the growth engine of the world,” he said.



Ban was speaking at the regional program of the Boao Forum, referred to as Asia’s Davos conference, which kicked off Monday. It was the first such event held in Asia outside of China, according to organizers. It was jointly organized by the Federation of Korean Industries, a business lobby group here.



The list of attendees included South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, China’s State Councilor Wang Yong, Deputy Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Jeju Island Gov. Won Hee-ryong and Li Baodong, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia.

South Korean business leaders, including FKI Chairman Huh Chang-soo, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun, also attended the event.



The business leaders of Korea’s top conglomerates met Wang minutes before the opening ceremony took place in the afternoon.



Hyundai’s Chung said he told Wang how the automaker’s business operation in China will improve during their meeting.



Hyundai has been struggling in China, in the aftermath of a diplomatic dispute between the two countries last year over Seoul’s decision to deploy an anti-missile system. Its market share in the market dropped 3 percent this year from 9 percent in 2014.



The meeting came amid rumors that the heir to South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor plans to reshape the carmaker’s business in China, the world’s largest auto market.



SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won declined to comment on his conversation with Wang. But the chairman appears to have discussed SK’s plan to build its second home base in China under its China Insider Strategy, according to officials.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon (left) and China`s State Councilor Wang Yong seen at the Boao Forum for Asia held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)