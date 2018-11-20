N. Korea's ceremonial head of state arrives in Beijing

NATIONAL

BEIJING -- North Korea's ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, apparently on his way to Latin America.



Kim, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, arrived at Beijing's Capital International Airport.



He and his entourage, consisting of around 10 officials, were greeted by North Korean Ambassador to Beijing Ji Jae-ryong at the airport.







(Yonhap)

Kim apparently came here on his way to Latin American countries. Observers say that Kim is likely to meet Chinese officials, though it is not yet known how long he will stay in Beijing.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday the titular head of state will lead a delegation to Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico.North Korea and Cuba have strengthened their diplomatic engagement this year. Choe Ryong-hae and Ri Su-yong, vice chairmen of the ruling party's Central Committee, visited Havana in July and August, respectively.Early this month Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez made a three-day trip to Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent him off in a show of his commitment to friendly ties with Cuba.The KCNA said Kim Yong-nam will also attend the inaugural ceremony of Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, scheduled for Dec. 1. (Yonhap)