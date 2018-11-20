Go to Mobile Version

J.Fla becomes first Korean YouTuber to reach 10m subscribers

By Lee Tae-hee
  • Published : Nov 20, 2018 - 11:41
  • Updated : Nov 20, 2018 - 11:41
YouTube sensation J.Fla, famous for her covers of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” has become the first independent Korean YouTuber to attract 10 million subscribers.

“J.Fla is the first individual Korean YouTuber to surpass 10 million subscribers,” J.Fla’s agency Feel Music said Tuesday.


(J.Fla Music=YouTube)

The singer, also known as her Korean name Kim Jung-hwa, wrote “10,000,000 subscribers! It’s incredible! I didn’t expect this to happen so soon.” on her Twitter account on Friday and thanked her subscribers for helping her reach the milestone.

After surpassing 5 million subscribers in November 2017, she claimed the title of most subscribed independent Korean YouTuber from guitarist Jung Sung-ha on March 15.

Debuting as a singer in 2013 with her EP “Stupid Story,” J.Fla rose to stardom by uploading covers of pop artists. She released cover album “Believer” in September, featuring covers of Ariana Grande and Imagine Dragons.

By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)


