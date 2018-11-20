[Weather] Cold morning hits Korea, rain likely to fall in some parts

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Korea was greeted by the coldest morning so far Tuesday, with temperatures in Seoul plunging to 0.1 degree Celsius.As temperatures are expected to rise to around 12 C in the afternoon, the weather agency advises citizens to wear multiple layers of clothing.Clear skies are expected throughout the day, but some scattered rain may fall in Seoul, Incheon and Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces from the evening.Fine dust levels are forecast to be “bad” in parts of the North Chungcheong, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces, where anti-pollution masks are recommended.Temperatures will go down further on Wednesday, with rain or snow forecast to hit Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces and nearby areas.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)