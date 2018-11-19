[Graphic News] Crimes against S. Koreans overseas rise

NATIONAL

More than 40,000 South Koreans fell prey to crime or traffic accidents overseas between 2013 and 2017 and the number of victims has increased every year, said a lawmaker citing a National Police Agency report.The report, submitted by the agency to Rep. Kim Young-woo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, showed that 41,035 Koreans had become victims of crime or traffic accidents while overseas during those years.The number of Koreans affected by crime or traffic accidents abroad rose from 4,967 in 2013 to 5,952 in 2014, 8,297 in 2015, 9,290 in 2016 and 12,529 in 2017.During the same five-year period, 29,969 Koreans became victims of theft. Fraud, traffic accidents, assaults and muggings affected another 1,609, 1,396, 1,355 and 1,002, respectively.