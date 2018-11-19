Korea Gas Corp. aims to take lead in global LNG

Liquefied natural gas is widely considered a “clean” fuel because dust, sulfur and nitrogen are removed in the liquefaction process, therefore lower levels of pollutants are emitted when it burns. It also presents a lower risk of explosion even if it leaks, as the gas tends to dissipate in the air.
|Korea Gas Corp. holds a ceremony to mark the beginning of the supply of natural gas to Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, Sept. 12 (KOGAS)
Korea Gas Corp. currently provides natural gas to more than 90 percent of the nation’s regions with its four LNG terminals.
Following a ceremony to mark the beginning of the supply of natural gas to Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, in September, Korea Gas Corp. now has pipes measuring a combined 4,848 kilometers in length. It is slated to have more storage tanks on Jeju Island and in Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong Province, by 2021.
Korea Gas Corp. is carrying out 25 natural gas projects in 13 nations, including Myanmar, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Australia and Iraq. These projects involve LNG liquefaction, the operation of LNG terminals, the construction of gas pipes, the exploration of oil fields and the development of crude oil.
“By pushing for strong innovative growth in our key business at home and abroad, we will become a trustable company that can lead eco-friendly energy, increase public welfare and contribute to the nation’s economic growth and balanced development,” said a spokesperson from Korea Gas Corp.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)