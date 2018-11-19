Missing Korean student found dead on Wapping Beach in London

There was no evidence of foul play, according to British police.
An inquest will be carried out to determine the cause and circumstances of her death.
Chang, who was studying fine art and art history at Goldsmiths, University of London, was last seen Nov. 2 near the Deptford Bridge in Lewisham. Worried after not hearing from Chang for days, her family reported her missing Nov. 6.
|A screen-captured picture from Chang’s social media page
Prior to her disappearance, Chang is said to have been seen going back and forth between school and her off-campus student dormitory in New Cross.
A university spokesperson extended the school’s condolences over the death of the third-year student on Friday. School representatives said they were trying to support her fellow students and all those affected by the tragic news.
“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time. This is a sad loss for our community and we are ensuring that support is available to all those who knew her.”
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)