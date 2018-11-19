KTX train crashes into excavator at Seoul Station, injuring 3

NATIONAL

KTX train No. 172, bound for Seoul from Busan, crashed into the excavator. (Yonhap)

A KTX train entering Seoul Station broadsided an excavator that was engaged in track maintenance work, injuring three workers early Monday morning.KTX train No. 172, bound for Seoul from Busan, crashed into the excavator about 500 meters from Seoul Station at around 1:09 a.m., according to the fire authorities.Three workers who were replacing railroad tracks sustained leg and head injuries. They were sent to a hospital but their wounds are not life-threatening, according to the authorities.The 149 passengers onboard the train at the time are said to have walked along the railroad track to reach the platform.The accident damaged the excavator as well as the engine room of the high-speed train.Korail and the police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.(kairos07@heraldcorp.com)