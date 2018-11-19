Coast guard officer accused of sexual assault on Jeju Island

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A maritime police officer was booked in a sexual assault case after being arrested at a guesthouse in Jocheon-eup, Jeju Island.The Jeju Dongbu Police Station said Monday that the coast guard officer, whose name has not been released, sexually assaulted two female guests inside their room.The police said the man entered the victims’ room without permission Saturday morning, after the three spent time socializing and drinking with three other guests in the accommodation from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. the next day.The two victims returned to their room to sleep and the accused man allegedly followed them into their room.“There were electronic locks on every guest room door, but the codes were not complicated, so it seems the suspect easily figured it out,” the police added.After one of the victims called the police, the man admitted to some of the allegations, police said.The man was reportedly on vacation on Jeju Island before starting work as a coast guard officer in Incheon.This is the second sexual assault case on Jeju Island this year involving a civil servant, after a firefighter was arrested on the beach and charged with sexual assault.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)