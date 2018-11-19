Go to Mobile Version

BOK chief calls for resilience against foreign risks

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 19, 2018 - 09:19
  • Updated : Nov 19, 2018 - 09:20
South Korea's central bank chief said Monday that it is necessary to build resilience against fallout stemming from financial jitters in foreign countries.

"We must enhance the overall resilience of the regional economy so that sudden changes in capital flows triggered by external shocks do not lead to systemic risks," Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in a conference in Seoul. 


 
(Yonhap)

As a small, open economy, South Korea is very susceptible to external financial challenges, such as monetary normalization of the United States or a stock rout from the US and China.

In the South Korean stock market, foreign ownership reached some 35 percent in terms of market capitalization.

"To this end, we must reinforce our capacities and policy space to properly respond to external risks," said Lee. "This may be done by improving current account balances, holding sufficient foreign reserves and enhancing exchange rate flexibility."

He also said the international community should make concerted efforts to beef up financial safety nets in Asia in a way to buffer possible downside risks coming from other side of the world. (Yonhap)





