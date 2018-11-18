Rumors swirl over soldier’s death at front-line region

NATIONAL

Despite the military’s attempt to counter rumors related to the death of a South Korean solider last week, controversy continues over the exact cause of the incident that happened near the border with North Korea.



South Korea’s military on Sunday denied rumors that North Korea’s military was involved in the death of 21-year-old private first class, whose body was found at a guard post in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone.



The South Korean Army said security cameras had showed the soldier walking alone into a toilet after searching the word “suicide” on the internet. However, speculation continues over the cause of death, especially among those critical of President Moon Jae-in’s rapprochement with North Korea.







Yonhap

“How can you be so sure that North Korea is not involved in the death of the solider,” an anonymous citizen said in a comment on Cheong Wa Dae’s online petition site. “Is it because of the current government’s relationship with North Korea?”The South Korean Army said only one rifle and empty shell were found near the body of the soldier, suggesting there is no evidence linking North Korea to the incident. The Army had said there were unusual activities spotted in North Korea on Friday when the body was found.The soldier, only identified by the surname Kim, was found wounded at around 5 p.m. at the guard post on the eastern section of the DMZ. The Army said the solider was dispatched to the front-line post in August as a soldier handling thermal observation devices.