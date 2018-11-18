[Weather] Gray skies, average dust levels forecast for Sunday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Sunday will see gray skies, with light rain later in the day.Temperatures will be average for this time of the year, ranging between minus 4 degrees Celsius and 9 C in the morning and 9 C and 16 C in the afternoon.The weather agency warned of wide fluctuations in the inland regions, where the mercury is expected to fall below freezing.Light rain, around 5 millimeters, is expected to fall on southern areas of the mainland and on Jeju Island.Some parts of the country’s central regions and mountain areas will see ice and frost, so extra caution is advised in managing crops and forestry.Fine dust levels will be “average” nationwide, apart from the western regions, where the dust may be thicker due to air congestion overnight.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)