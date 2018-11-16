Idols spotted on the way to Suneung test sites

On the morning of the test day, reporters spotted several teenage stars headed to their assigned test sites.
IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae-won went to a high school in Songpa-gu, Seoul, flanked by her bandmates Kang Hye-won and Sakura Miyawaki who walked her to the gates in support.
Golden Child’s Choi Bo-min, who attends the same school as IZ*ONE’s Chae-won, headed to Jamsil High School in Songpa-gu, carrying a box of bread. He said his bandmates prepared him a doshirak, or a lunchbox, to keep him nourished during the long test.
The Boyz’ Sunwoo also went to Jamsil High School.
TRCNG’s Hyunwoo and Jisung, who go to the same school as IZ*ONE’s Chae-won and Golden Child’s Bo-min, were also assigned Jamsil High School for their test. Hyunwoo wore large round spectacles and Jisung wore a black beret.
