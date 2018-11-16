Hyundai Motor showcases Santa Fe SUV with fingerprint access in China

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Friday showcased an upgraded version of the Santa Fe sport utility vehicle in China as it is struggling to increase its sales in the world's largest automobile market.







This photo shows Hyundai Motors Co.`s fourth-generation Santa Fe sport utility vehicle (SUV) introduced in China. (Yonhap)

The fourth-generation Santa Fe SUV unveiled at the 16th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition is tailored to satisfy the needs of Chinese consumers, according to the company.A notable feature of the new SUV is its fingerprint system, which allows drivers to open and lock doors, or even start the engine without keys.Compared to the South Korean model, the new SUV is 16 centimeters longer, giving a more grand design. With a wider wheelbase, the distance between two wheels, Hyundai said the car is more spacious as well.In terms of safety, Hyundai said the SUV is the first in China to adopt the company's rear occupant alert system, which utilizes ultrasonic sensors to detect movements of children in case they are left behind.Hyundai said such top-notch features will help improve its brand reputation in the Chinese market, eventually leading to improved sales of SUVs in China.The car is equipped with the Baidu Duer voice recognition system as well as a wireless smartphone charger.The SUV, which comes with a 2-liter gasoline turbo GDi engine, will be available for purchase in China in the first quarter of 2019.Hyundai plans to display around 18 automobiles at the China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, including the HDC-2, a concept SUV model. (Yonhap)