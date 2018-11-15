11 teenage students arrested on suspicion of rape

NATIONAL

Gangwon Provincial Police Agency (Yonhap)

Eleven middle and high school students are being accused of raping an underage victim several times over the course of more than a year. An unidentified man in his 30s was also nabbed on accusations of sexually abusing the same victim.Gangwon Provincial Police Agency said Thursday that the four students were arrested and seven others were booked without detention on suspicion of raping a teenage girl for 14 months leading to July 2018. A man in his 30s who reportedly became acquainted with the victim through social media was also arrested under suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor.The police opened an investigation following a report from the victim’s father.While the police investigation continues, all of the students involved in the case have received disciplinary measures from the school violence prevention commissions, according to police.By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)