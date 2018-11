Bodyfriend’s Lamborghini massage chair wins CES award

BUSINESS

Bodyfriend’s Lamborghini-themed massage chair LBF-750 (Bodyfriend)

South Korean health care group Bodyfriend’s Lamborghini-themed massage chair won an innovation award at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2019, the firm said Thursday.It is the first time a massage chair has won an award in the home appliances category at CES.The company said its premium massage chair won high points in terms of technical skills, design, consumer values, competitiveness and uniqueness.Bodyfriend launched a Lamborghini-themed massage chair in June, in a joint effort with Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini, injecting $30 million into R&D for the latest model.With a sleek design that resembles the super car, the massage chair offers 23 types of automatic massage modes, along with different audio and light therapy functions. Its price is around $30,000, 10 times higher than the company’s other massage chairs.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com