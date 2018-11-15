Bodyfriend’s Lamborghini massage chair wins CES award

It is the first time a massage chair has won an award in the home appliances category at CES.
|Bodyfriend’s Lamborghini-themed massage chair LBF-750 (Bodyfriend)
The company said its premium massage chair won high points in terms of technical skills, design, consumer values, competitiveness and uniqueness.
Bodyfriend launched a Lamborghini-themed massage chair in June, in a joint effort with Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini, injecting $30 million into R&D for the latest model.
With a sleek design that resembles the super car, the massage chair offers 23 types of automatic massage modes, along with different audio and light therapy functions. Its price is around $30,000, 10 times higher than the company’s other massage chairs.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)