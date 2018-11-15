Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Global campuses in Incheon to hold joint admissions event Saturday

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Nov 15, 2018 - 14:48
  • Updated : Nov 15, 2018 - 14:48
Four international universities at Incheon Global Campus in Songdo will hold a joint event to promote next year’s admissions on Saturday.

Incheon Global Campus Foundation said Thursday that the Ghent University Global Campus, University of Utah Asia Campus, State University of New York Korea and George Mason University Korea will hold a joint event to promote admissions for spring 2019 on Saturday. The event starts 10 a.m. in the IGC main auditorium.


(Incheon Global Campus)

They will each hold a session introducing their admission process, including the majors and scholarships. In the afternoon, admission officers from the four schools will meet with parents and students interested in enrollment to provide more details. Registration can be made on the IGC website (www.igc.or.kr).

Encompassing five renowned universities ranking in the top 100 on the global university index, the IGC provides a global learning environment for students, with classes taught in English. Graduation assessment and overall educational management are run by the schools’ main campuses in their respective countries. The project was launched in 2007. SUNY, the first school in the educational complex, saw its first graduating class in January 2017.

By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114