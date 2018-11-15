Global campuses in Incheon to hold joint admissions event Saturday

Incheon Global Campus Foundation said Thursday that the Ghent University Global Campus, University of Utah Asia Campus, State University of New York Korea and George Mason University Korea will hold a joint event to promote admissions for spring 2019 on Saturday. The event starts 10 a.m. in the IGC main auditorium.
They will each hold a session introducing their admission process, including the majors and scholarships. In the afternoon, admission officers from the four schools will meet with parents and students interested in enrollment to provide more details. Registration can be made on the IGC website (www.igc.or.kr).
Encompassing five renowned universities ranking in the top 100 on the global university index, the IGC provides a global learning environment for students, with classes taught in English. Graduation assessment and overall educational management are run by the schools’ main campuses in their respective countries. The project was launched in 2007. SUNY, the first school in the educational complex, saw its first graduating class in January 2017.
